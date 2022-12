Pedro

Mastaba Heels – Beige

$129.00

At Pedro

Who says preppy chic is a look reserved for the boys? With the Mastaba Heels in beige, you too can feel that preppy chic fantasy, with its off-to-school vibe. A more modern take on the classic Mary Janes, the Mastaba Heels is sophisticated with sturdy blocked heels that offers maximum comfort.