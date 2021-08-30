Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Matisse
Mason Leather Boot
$168.00
$126.01
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
- True to size - Medium width - Leather upper, manmade sole, textile lining - Rounded toe - Elevated Chelsea boot with contrast stitch detailing
Need a few alternatives?
Matisse
Ava Bootie
BUY
$124.47
$165.95
Verishop
Matisse
Mason Leather Boot
BUY
$126.01
$168.00
Verishop
Matisse
Croft Boots
BUY
$88.50
$142.00
Cara Cara
Stella McCartney
Trace Sport Clogs
BUY
$725.00
Shopbop
More from Matisse
Matisse
Carson Leather Boot
BUY
$153.75
$205.00
Verishop
Matisse
Ava Bootie
BUY
$124.47
$165.95
Verishop
Matisse
Brandy Knee-high Boot
BUY
$197.22
$262.95
Verishop
Matisse
Croft Boots
BUY
$88.50
$142.00
Cara Cara
More from Booties
Matisse
Ava Bootie
BUY
$124.47
$165.95
Verishop
Matisse
Mason Leather Boot
BUY
$126.01
$168.00
Verishop
Orly
Orly Leather Bootie
BUY
$158.00
Staud
Matisse
Croft Boots
BUY
$88.50
$142.00
Cara Cara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted