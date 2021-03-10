Uncommon Goods

Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Made from glass, stainless steel, seeds, polypropylene, coconut husk, kraft paper, recycled glass growing medium, activated carbon Measurements 6" H x 3.5" Dia Care Designed for year round indoor use. Notes Self-watering jar options include Organic Geneovese Basil, Organic Cilantro, Non-GMO Common Mint, Organic Greek Oregano, Organic Flat Leaf Parsley, Organic Sage, and Non-GMO Rosemary. Included plant food does not expire. Sold separately. Hangers not included. Item ID 43428 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!