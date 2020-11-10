Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Uncommon Goods
Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Grow beautiful, edible flowers indoors with this charmingly packaged kit.
Need a few alternatives?
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Project 62
Artificial Succulent In Wood Pot
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Costa Farms
Money Tree
$31.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Concrete Magnetic Planters Set Of Three
$22.00
$11.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
More from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden
$20.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Macaron Kit
$30.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Reusable Baking Cups
$13.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
More from Plants
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Project 62
Artificial Succulent In Wood Pot
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Costa Farms
Money Tree
$31.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Concrete Magnetic Planters Set Of Three
$22.00
$11.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted