Description Following the death of her son, Mieko Toganō takes an increasing interest in the personal affairs of her widowed daughter-in-law, Yasuko. Devastated by her loss, she skillfully manipulates the relationships between Yasuko and the two men who are in love with her, encouraging a dalliance that will have terrible consequences. Meanwhile, hidden in the shadows, is Mieko's mentally-handicapped daughter, who has her own role to play in her mother's bizarre schemes. In Masks, Enchi has crafted a stunning and understated novel of seduction and infidelity.