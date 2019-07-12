Description
Heeled sandal from Suzanne Rae. Satin upper. Ankle strap with adjustable gold-tone buckle fastening. Open toe. Padded footbed. Leather lining. Wrapped block heel. Leather sole.
• Textile upper
• Leather sole
• 2.25" heel
• Made in Italy
Product ID: W105359
Sizing
Measurements
Sizing Notes
European sizes listed.
