Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ulla Johnson
Martine Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
$395.00
$237.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Ulla Johnson
Martine Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Nordstrom
Rails
Lisette Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$149.00
$248.00
Intermix
H&M
Sequined Wrap Dress
BUY
£20.00
£39.99
H&M
Majestic Filatures
Marine V-neck Slip
BUY
$105.00
Farfetch
More from Ulla Johnson
Ulla Johnson
Rosa Tiered Poplin Minidress
BUY
$207.00
$345.00
mytheresa
Ulla Johnson
Lola Dress
BUY
$445.00
Shopbop
Ulla Johnson
Imogen Metallic Small Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
Ulla Johnson
Bubble Hem Mini Corset Dress
BUY
$595.00
Browns
More from Dresses
Reformation
Freda Dress
BUY
C$115.50
C$385.00
Reformation
Alejandra Alonso Rojas
Crocheted Colorblocked Open-back Maxi Dress
BUY
$962.79
$2395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
World of Crow
Organic Cotton Long Dress
BUY
$275.00
Madewell
Ulla Johnson
Martine Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted