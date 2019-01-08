Editors Of Martha Stewart Weddings

Martha Stewart Weddings: Ideas And Inspiration

With rich photography, expert voice, and taste-making style, Martha Stewart Weddings&mdash-a brand-new volume, the first in nearly two decades&mdash-is at once a guide to and inspiration for planning a wedding. - -Since the debut of Martha Stewart Weddings in 1995, it has been the premier resource for couples looking to plan and personalize their big day. To coincide with the brand&rsquo-s 20th anniversary, the magazine&rsquo-s team of experts has compiled a comprehensive guide to their distinctive way of creating a customized celebration. It&rsquo-s packed with the original ideas, real-wedding photographs, and tried-and-true advice for which the brand has become known. From the engagement to the day itself, every detail is covered. Readers will learn what goes into making a &ldquo-Martha&rdquo- wedding, which includes dreaming up a cohesive theme and color palette, as well as finding a dress and suit, registering for gifts, enjoying showers and bachelor(ette) parties, hiring vendors, choosing the flowers and cake, and orchestrating a sweet send-off for the evening. - - -With 300 full-color photographs, Martha Stewart Weddings will be the most gorgeous and practical wedding book on the market and a keepsake for every bride.