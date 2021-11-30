Marshall

Major Iv On-ear Bluetooth Headphone, Black

Major IV delivers the signature Marshall sound that you’ve come to expect. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers deliver roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled sound that you’ll never want to turn off. 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime with quick-charge capability – only 15 minutes of charging will give you 15 hours of listening. These are headphones truly built for the long haul. Improved ergonomic design means that when you’re deep diving into your music, the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear. Major IV can be charged wirelessly, so it’s now easier than ever to charge and go. Spend less time looking for your charger in a mess of wires and more time listening to your music. You will receive a USB-C charging cable in the box. Wireless charging pad is not included With the multi-directional control knob you can play, pause, skip and adjust the volume of your device, as well as power your headphones on or off. Phone functionality is also included so you can answer, reject or end a call with a few simple clicks. Major IV combines enhanced usability with classic Marshall elements like the multi-directional control knob, textured black vinyl and the Marshall script for a design that is both iconic and innovative. The new fold clip means that Major IV folds away into an even more compact size, and the ear caps are protected from too much wear and tear. Major IV features a 3.5 mm socket so a friend can plug in and enjoy your music. Included components: Major IV Headphones, 3.5mm audio cord, User Manual and legal and safety information, USB-C charging cable Meet Major IV, the iconic headphones from Marshall with 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime, wireless charging and a new, improved ergonomic design. With more than three full days of power, you can stop worrying about your headphones dying on you when you need them. Over 55 years of knowledge is packed into Major IV for an explosive sound. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers deliver roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled sound that you’ll never want to turn off.When you’re deep diving into your music, Major IV will make sure the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear, rendering the headphones more comfortable and wearable over time. The addition of wireless charging makes it even easier to charge and go – no more hunting for your charging cable in a mess of wires. Major IV combines enhanced usability with classic Marshall elements like the multi-directional control knob for controlling your music and phone, textured black vinyl and the Marshall script for an overall design that is both iconic and innovative