Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Faithfull the Brand
Marsala Floral-print Linen Mini Wrap Skirt
£169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
UO
Grace Knit Low Rise Mini Skort
BUY
$17.99
$45.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG Urban Outfitters
Mid-wash Split Front Midi Skirt
BUY
£45.00
Urban Outfitters
Collusion Plus
Knitted Cut Out Mini Skirt Co-ord In Striped Print
BUY
£27.99
ASOS
Warehouse
Multi Stripe Midi Skirt
BUY
£20.00
£49.00
Warehouse
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Dylla Bikini Bottoms Plain Orange Towelling
BUY
£77.20
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Recoletta Bikini Top Plain Orange Towelling
BUY
£77.21
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Marzia Printed Recycled Triangle Bikini
BUY
$119.00
$170.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Venezia Dress
BUY
$239.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Skirts
UO
Grace Knit Low Rise Mini Skort
BUY
$17.99
$45.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG Urban Outfitters
Mid-wash Split Front Midi Skirt
BUY
£45.00
Urban Outfitters
Faithfull the Brand
Marsala Floral-print Linen Mini Wrap Skirt
BUY
£169.00
Net-A-Porter
Collusion Plus
Knitted Cut Out Mini Skirt Co-ord In Striped Print
BUY
£27.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted