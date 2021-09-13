Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
NETT
Maroon Nett Exfoliator
£25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At NETT
Maroon NETT Exfoliator
Need a few alternatives?
Pai Skincare
The Aileron Cloths
BUY
£13.00
Pai Skincare
FUR
Silk Scrub
BUY
$19.95
$48.00
Anthropologie
Amazon
Africana African Bath Sponge (blue)
BUY
$14.00
Amazon
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Body Polish Herbivore Botanicals
BUY
$32.00
Revolve
More from Body Care
Kiehl's
Advent Calendar
BUY
£99.00
Kiehl's
Molton Brown
The Advent Calendar
BUY
£195.00
Molton Brown
Revolution
Salicylic Balancing Body Blemish Cleanser
BUY
£6.00
Beauty Bay
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar Micro-peeling Purifying Gel Wash
BUY
£20.00
FeelUnique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted