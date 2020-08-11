Rhode

Marni Dress | Hot Pink

$395.00 $85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Best Kept Secret

DESCRIPTION The Marni Dress is crafted from 100% cotton and features short puffed sleeves, a v-neck and falls to a playful and airy puffed hem. Were with option tie belt or alone and pair with sandals or sneakers for an anytime summer look. DETAILS 100% cotton Puffed sleeves and hem Runs small Made in India Comes with a matching belt SIZE & FIT Our model is 5'9 is a wearing a Small