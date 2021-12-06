Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Nine West
Marled Rib Knit Duster Cardigan
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Marled Rib Knit Duster Cardigan
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Marled Rib Knit Duster Cardigan
BUY
$40.00
Kohl's
Everlane
The No-sweat Sweater Vest
BUY
$68.00
Everlane
& Other Stories
Statement Collar Knit Cardigan
BUY
£43.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Free People
Made You Look Cardi
BUY
£89.95
£118.00
Free People
More from Nine West
Nine West
Nayli Women's Knee-high Boots
BUY
$99.99
Kohl's
Nine West
Marled Rib Knit Duster Cardigan
BUY
$40.00
Kohl's
Nine West
Gonehme 3 Loafer
BUY
$58.60
$89.00
Zappos
Nine West
Cashmere Pullover Top
BUY
$55.99
$100.00
Kohl's
More from Sweaters
Hudson's Bay Cashmere
Women's Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
BUY
$119.99
Hudson's Bay
Halogen
Cozy V-neck Tunic Sweater
BUY
$45.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$79.90
$119.00
Nordstrom
H&M
Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$39.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted