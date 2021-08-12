Free People

Maris Clutch

£68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

So special, handwoven straw bag featuring two top-handles and a spacious interior compartment for all your summer essentials. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was Made By Hand by one of our artisan partners, including 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and small businesses creating special, one-of-a-kind pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.