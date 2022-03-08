Wandler

Marine Leather Ankle Boots

$647.98

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Wandler's 'Marine' boots are handcrafted from soft yet durable leather to ensure they last for years to come. Set on fluted kitten heels, they have a minimal silhouette with subtly rounded toes. Wear yours with everything from tailoring to dresses. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Italian sizing View size guide Details & Care Heel measures approximately 75mm/ 3 inches Black leather (Lamb) Zip fastening along side