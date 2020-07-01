United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Marina Ruffled Cotton-poplin Dress
$1216.00
At Matches Fashion
Cecilie Bahnsen's white Marina dress is part of MATCHESFASHION's Wedding Edit, which consists of curated styles conceived for elevated occasions. It's made from cotton poplin to a distinctively billowing silhouette of puffed shoulders and a full skirt trimmed with undulating ruffles and clean-cut pleats. Consider wearing it with your hair up to showcase the dainty back ties.