Marimo “moss” Ball

The marimo “moss” ball as it’s commonly known, is not actually moss at all, but a freshwater, filamentous green algal colony! First discovered in Lake Zell in Austria in the 1820s, the aquatic plant was later nicknamed “marimo” by Japanese botanist Takiya Kawakami in 1898. *Does not come with glass bowl.