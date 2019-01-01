Description
This classic fit can do no wrong. The easy, figure-elongating construction of NYDJ's Marilyn Straight Pants in Ponte Knit pairs well with everything, thanks to a flattering waist and a versatile, knee-to-hem, straight-leg fit. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Features classic five-pocket styling and a zip fly with button closure.
Details & Fit
68% Rayon 27% Nylon 5% Spandex
Imported
Inseam: 32"
Front rise: 9.75", Back rise: 15.25", Leg opening: 16"
Measurements taken on size 6
Select one size smaller for the perfect fit