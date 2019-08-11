Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Farrow

Marie Embroidered Skirt

$88.00
At Need Supply
Description Bias-cut satin midi skirt from Farrow. Allover embroidered floral motif. Plain waist with invisible side zip closure. Soft A-line silhouette. Unlined. • Satin • 100% polyester • Hand wash • Made in China Product ID: WQ07006 Sizing Garment Measurements 13.25" waist 20" hip 33.25" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips Fit Notes We recommend taking your regular size. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
Master Fall Dressing With These Elevated Basics
by Eliza Huber