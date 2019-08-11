Description
Bias-cut satin midi skirt from Farrow. Allover embroidered floral motif. Plain waist with invisible side zip closure. Soft A-line silhouette. Unlined.
• Satin
• 100% polyester
• Hand wash
• Made in China
Product ID: WQ07006
Sizing
Garment Measurements
13.25" waist
20" hip
33.25" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips
Fit Notes
We recommend taking your regular size.
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
Priority international flat rate of $25.
