Herdade do Rocim

Mariana Rosé 2018

$13.99
At Wine.com
The “Mariana” Rosé is a young and cheerful wine, with generous fruit, freshness and aromatic richness, which reflect the region´s charm. Produced from Touriga Nacional and Aragonez varieties.
