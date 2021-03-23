Saturday/Sunday

Mariah Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 58809989; Color Code: 043 With a butter-soft knit finish, this ribbed dress is sure to be a go-to through the cooler months - style it with sneakers for a look that's both sporty and refined. 74% rayon, 21% polyester, 5% spandex Dolman sleeves Mock neck Maxi silhouette Slit hem Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 48.75" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 45.25" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 49.75" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'9"