Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Saturday/Sunday
Mariah Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress
$118.00
$82.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Offered in an array of seasonal hues, this ribbed dress is sure to be a go-to through the cooler months.
Need a few alternatives?
Tanya Taylor
Neves Dress+
$695.00
$417.00
from
Tanya Taylor
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Long Sleeve Rib Knit Dress
$24.99
from
Target
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Jasmine Dress
£202.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Jasmine Dress
$450.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
More from Saturday/Sunday
Saturday/Sunday
Avery Lounge Set
$158.00
$110.60
from
Anthropolgie
BUY
Saturday/Sunday
Carmen Knit Lounge Set
$158.00
$110.60
from
Anthropolgie
BUY
Saturday/Sunday
Mariah Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Saturday/Sunday
Vera Gauzy Lounge Pants
$88.00
$35.97
from
Anthropolgie
BUY
More from Dresses
Belei
Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C And E Serum
$40.00
$17.00
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
Vistaprint
Stars: Multi
$13.00
$10.40
from
Vistaprint
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Mini Dress
$49.90
$25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Old Navy
Floral-print Button-front Maxi Swing Dress
$44.99
$26.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted