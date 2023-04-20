Maria Nila

Maria Nila Structure Repair, For Damaged & Chemically Treated Hair, Algae Extract Rebuilds & Moisturizes, 100% Vegan & Sulfate/paraben Free

Description A caring leave in cream for damaged and chemically treated hair that moisturizes and strengthens the hair's structure. Benefits Repairing algae extract helps dull hair regain its natural strength, softness, and luster. Color Preserving Color Guard Complex protects your hair from UV radiation and free radicals. Suggested Use Apply to freshly washed and towel-dried hair before using a hairdryer, straightener, or air drying. The leave-in cream should not be rinsed out.