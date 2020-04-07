Cecilie Bahnsen X Suicoke

Maria Beaded Velcro-strap Sandals

$473.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Cecilie Bahnsen and Suicoke unveiled their collaboration for SS19 and this black Maria pair, beaded with dainty pink flowers, is one of their most popular and emblematic styles. They consist of wide Velcro straps with soft neoprene undersides and are set on a foot-massaging Vibram sole with subtle elevation. Honour the Danish designer's directional mood by partnering them with a voluminous blouse-and-skirt ensemble.