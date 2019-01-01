Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Reverie
Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A sea salt spray that smells less like a public beach and more like paradise.
Need a few alternatives?
Christophe Robin
Instant Volumizing Mist With Rosewater
$39.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ouai
Volume Spray
$12.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Ouai
On My Ouai Kit
$38.00
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Hush
Prism Airbrush Spray
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Reverie
Reverie
Cake Restorative Scalp Tonic
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Reverie
Ever Recovery Hair Oil
$52.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Reverie
Mare Mediterranean Sea Mist
$34.00
from
Credo
BUY
Reverie
Structured Stone Dress
$54.00
from
Reverie
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted