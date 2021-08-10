Marc Fisher

Marc Fisher Medium Calf Leather Tall Shaft Boots

$188.36

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

New classic. The boot unicorn of mixed materials. (We mean, where else have you seen a top cuff like that?) The greatest thing to happen to your fitted jeans since spandex. (It's the stretchy back double gore -- a Marc Fisher hallmark -- that lets them slip right over denim skinnies.) What you're rocking in this year's family photos. We could go on, but the best way to describe these tall-shaft moment-makers also happens to also be the best way to keep them out of the hands of your daughter/sister/roommate: MINE, all MINE! From Marc Fisher. Style: Hailin Croco-embossed top cuff, curved topline, full inside zipper, strap with hardware detail, back double gore Flexible bottom unit Approximate measurements: Flared heel 1.5"H; Shaft 15.2"H; Opening circumference 14" Measurements were taken using a Medium size 9; measurements may vary depending on size Fit: true to size Cow leather/man-made/textile upper; man-made balance Imported