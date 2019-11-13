Wrappily

Marbled Paper Gift Wrap Set

A swirling green hand marbled paper pattern mixes beautifully with a festive winter botanical vines for an earthy, sophisticated double-sided wrapping paper. Our eco-friendly cotton curling ribbon in Red Dot provides the perfect accent. This eco-minded gift wrap set includes: six reversible wrapping paper sheets, one coordinating spool of cotton curling ribbon, 10 yards (biodegradable and compostable), and stick-on gift tags. Mix-n-match your patterns for a lovely look! Wrapping paper sheets are 21.5 x 34" and come flat and folded. --- Wrappily offers a new take on wrapping paper. With the help of neighborhood newspaper presses, we take great patterns and print them on 100% recyclable newsprint. Renewable newsprint is an answer to the millions of tons of trash attributed to wrapping paper every year.