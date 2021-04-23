The Sill

Marble Queen Pothos

$57.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Details Give your home office an upgrade! The Pothos Marble and its quick growing vines full of variegated green and white leaves will make any space look more lush. It is a great low maintenance choice for beginners. Arrives in a nursery grow pot nestled in the planter Choice of small (5" diam) or medium (7" diam) Grant and Hyde are ceramic; Hyde comes with drainage saucer Upcycled is made with recycled plastic; has a drainage hole and plug