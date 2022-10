Free People

Marble Faux Fur Bucket Hat

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 79641114; Color Code: 000 Top off any look with a statement with this marbled faux fur bucket hat. Features: Bucket style, flexible design, faux fur fabrication, marbled print Why We <3 It: Wear this bucket hat with your favorite oversized tee and cargos for a super 90s-inspired look. Care/Import Import