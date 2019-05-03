Spalwart

On a chance trip to a Slovakian factory, Spalwart founders Christoffer Brattin and Frederik Johansson discovered a selection of traditional 1950s shoemaking equipment. Employing traditional techniques to their contemporary sneaker styles with hand finished touches, the Swedish brand offers a distinctively imperfect aesthetic. With the marathon trail low style, Spalwart present a minimalist retro running style, constructed from a combination of suede leather and nylon airbag material. Finished with a woven brand patch, Spalwart proudly state that their sneakers are “guaranteed to advance the standard and exceed your expectation.” Nylon Uppers Suede Overlays Calfskin & Mesh Lining Woven Brand Patch Rubber Outsole Made in Slovakia