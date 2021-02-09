Let Me Be

Maple Ruffled Blouse

Style No. 4110349290006 ; Color Code: 015 Surrounded by oh-so-sweet ruffles around its collar and yoke, this vintage-style blouse billows out at the sleeves and slinks down to a straight hemline that's perfect for tucking into skirts and high-rise denim alike. About Let Me Be Combining feminine details with timeless silhouettes, Let Me Be's dreamy collection is crafted from the finest of fabrics and embellished with handcrafted beadwork and embroidery.