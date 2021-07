Cinq à Sept

Manuela Printed Tiered Midi Dress

$495.00 $179.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Size Info True to size. Details & Care A vibrantly printed midi dress is the perfect way to make a statement this spring. - V-neck - Short sleeves - Concealed back zip closure - Empire waist - Allover print - Tiered skirt - Midi length - Approx. 52" length - Imported Dry clean 100% polyester Item #6387855