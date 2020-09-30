Mantra Mask

Mantra Mask Marine Hydration Sheet Mask

Brimming with mineral-rich marine extracts - think wakame, sea kelp, and Dead Sea salts - this CBD-infused sheet mask is designed to hydrate and nourish your complexion. **How to use**: After cleansing and toning, unfold a single-use mask and spread gently over face. Leave on for 10 to 20 minutes before peeling off. Pat remaining serum into skin until fully absorbed. **Key Ingredients** * CBD and Hemp Seed Oil: Brimming with essential fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E, CBD oil and hemp seed oil function as emollients to soothe, moisturize, and restore. Rich in cannabidiol, CBD may provide calming relief to irritated, inflamed, or blemish-prone skin; hemp seed oils are full of linoleic and oleic acids which may minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. **About Mantra Mask** Harnessing the power of naturally derived vitamins and herbal botanicals, Mantra Mask makes high-quality, easy-to-use beauty masks that deliver accessible skincare to all. *This item contains CBD and is only available to ship to the following U.S. states: AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, IL, IN, KS, ME, MA, MT, NV, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY*