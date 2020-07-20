Glam Body

Hey Best Friend! Meet the Mandarin Love Coffee Scrub; Get vacation ready! I know you need one. Transport yourself to a tropical island with my refreshing citrus Mandarin Love. A delicious smelling skin treat to give you flawless, soft and smooth skin everyday. Filled with Vitamins, Minerals and Anti-oxidants it will take your skin from Dry to Fly. What's Inside? It's made with a blend of skin loving ingredients such as Arabica Coffee, Jojoba Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Sugar, and Vitamin E to Scrub away dry skin, Moisturize, Cleanse, Tone, Tighten and Brighten Skin - 10 minutes in the shower...that’s it! Whats not Inside? Suphate's, Fillers, Nasty Chemicals or Parabens. Scrub 2-3 times per week for glowing, radiant skin! Benefits? Helps to diminish Cellulite, Dark Spots (hyper-pigmentation), Eczema, Psoriasis, Cellulite, Stretch Marks, Acne and Scarring. Cruelty free Made in USA