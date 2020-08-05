Bloomsbury

Mandalay: Recipes And Tales From A Burmese Kitchen

There is so much to love in MiMi Aye's wonderful Mandalay - Nigella Lawson. One of the Financial Times' Best Books of 2019One of the Observer's 20 Best Food Books of 2019. A flavour explosion. Influenced by its neighbours and the countries closest to it, Burmese food draws techniques and ingredients from Thailand, India and China but uses flavours of its own to make something subtle, delicious and unique. The food of Burma is little known, but MiMi seeks to change that within these pages, revealing its secrets and providing context to each recipe with stories from her time in Burma and her family's heritage.Beginning with a look at the ingredients that make Burmese food unique - as well as suitable alternatives - MiMi goes on to discuss the special techniques and equipment needed before delving into chapters such as fritters, rice and noodles, salads, meat and fish and sweet snacks. Within these pages you'll find 100 incredible recipes, enabling you to create a taste of Burma in your own kitchen.