Sam Edelman

Manchester Faux Fur Leather And Suede Lace-up Boots

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Sleek leather and suede booties with lace-up details. Leather and suede upper. Lace-up vamp. Almond toe. Leather lining. Synthetic sole. Fur type: Faux. Imported. SIZERound block heel, 2" (55mm).