Mr. Larkin, Mamie Dress, Pink Stripe
Oversized short sleeve dress with gathered skirt in pink white striped poplin. Dolman sleeves. Slips on over head to be worn. Side seam pockets. Also available in Blue Lace.
FIT | XS-L, Emma is wearing a size S. High waist fit. Runs true to size. Hits right above knee.
MODEL | Emma is 5’10” (180 cm) & generally wears size S, EU 36 and US 4.
CONTENT | 100 Organic Cotton
Made in Bulgaria, Fabric from India
STORY | MR. LARKIN is our namesake label by owner Casey Blond. For her SS19 collection, she drew inspiration from the women in her life past and present.
