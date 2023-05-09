Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Johanna Ortiz
Malick Plunge-neck Swimsuit
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion
Johanna OrtizMalick plunge-neck swimsuit $295 Duty free
Need a few alternatives?
Mugler x H&M
Halterneck Cut-out Swimsuit
BUY
$64.99
H&M
Zara
Cut Out Halter Swimsuit
BUY
$47.90
Zara
Beach Riot
Sydney One-piece Ribbed Swimsuit
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Cupshe
Summer Dreaming Halter One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$24.99
$36.99
cupshe
More from Johanna Ortiz
Johanna Ortiz
Ancient Sun One-shoulder Formal Top
BUY
$795.00
MatchesFashion.com
Johanna Ortiz
Alfonsina Sequin Dress
BUY
$898.49
$2995.00
Nordstrom
Johanna Ortiz
Perlas De Tahiti Mochila
BUY
$495.00
Moda Operandi
Johanna Ortiz
First World's Fair Sandal
BUY
$450.00
Moda Operandi
More from Swimwear
Mugler x H&M
Halterneck Cut-out Swimsuit
BUY
$64.99
H&M
Toast
Signature Apex Bikini Top
BUY
$60.00
Free People
Johanna Ortiz
Malick Plunge-neck Swimsuit
BUY
$295.00
MatchesFashion
Zara
Cut Out Halter Swimsuit
BUY
$47.90
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted