Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Mali Huggie Hoop Earrings
$38.00
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Materials Enamel, brass casting. Shiny gold plating. Closure Hinge Allergy Information Hypoallergenic
Featured in 1 story
Your Up-To-Date List Of Labor Day Fashion Sales
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Faris
Playsway Earrings
$196.00
from
Faris
BUY
DETAILS
Jennifer Loiselle
Saturn Perspex Earrings
$104.50
from
Boticca
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Crystal Symmetry Earrings
$75.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Ranjana Khan
Rectangular Drop Earrings
$330.00
from
AHAlife
BUY
More from BaubleBar
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
£19.73
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
$24.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings
$44.00
$14.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Athena Pendant Necklace
£38.68
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
