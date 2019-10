Disguise

Maleficent Horns Headpiece

Complete your Maleficent costume with these impressive Maleficent Horns! This faux black Satin headpiece has elastic inside the head portion to accommodate different head sizes. • Faux black satin headpiece • Headpiece features structured horns and widows peak • Headpiece has elastic inside to help fit any sized headCountry of Origin: Imported