Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Maki Oh
Maki Oh Two Tone Silk Shantung Puff Sleeve Dress
$2009.00
$1406.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Garmentory
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Paper Crown
Petite Peach Blossom Maxi Dress
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Paper Crown
Peach Blossom Maxi Dress
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Cape Back Maxi Dress
$55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Maki Oh
Maki Oh Two Tone Silk Chiffon Dress
$1919.00
$1343.30
from
Garmentory
BUY
More from Maki Oh
DETAILS
Maki Oh
Maki Oh Tencel "by Moonlight" Ruffle Sleeve Dress
$1833.00
$1283.10
from
Garmentory
BUY
DETAILS
Maki Oh
Two-tone Silk Shantung Half Top
$588.00
$411.60
from
Garmentory
BUY
DETAILS
Maki Oh
Contrast Full Circle Skirt
$897.00
$627.90
from
Garmentory
BUY
DETAILS
Maki Oh
Black Pearl Constellation Lace Top
$215.00
from
Oxosi
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted