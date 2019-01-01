Neutrogena

Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Singles

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Remove makeup in one easy step with Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette Singles. These individually wrapped soft and gentle pre-moistened facial cleansing wipes effectively dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and makeup-even waterproof mascara- gently for clean, fresh looking skin every day. The makeup remover features an effective formula that leaves skin thoroughly clean with no heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse. Perfect for travel, work, the gym, and on the go for complete makeup removal or instant refreshing. Neutrogena Cleansing Single-Use Towelettes are free of alcohol and are also ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested.