John T

Make Life Your Bitch: Motivational Adult Coloring Book

$10.98

Buy Now Review It

★ Turn Your Stress Into Success! ★ Motivational adult coloring book to help you relax and relieve your stress! This swear word coloring book adult coloring book is jam-packed with motivational and inspirational coloring pages to help you relax, relieve your stress, and do a little bit of ass-kicking! Designs are made up of positive swear word quotes surrounded by cool and fun patterns. ★ Coloring pages designed to help you relieve stress and promote relaxation ★ Edgy motivational quotes help inspire you to achieve success ★ Printed single-sided so your colors don't bleed through and ruin designs on the back of the page ★ Printed on black backgrounds so your bright colors will pop ★ Makes a perfect gift for all occasions - think Mother's Day and White Elephant gift exchanges! Adult coloring book fun! As you know, life isn’t exactly easy. In fact, some days, weeks, months, and even years are tough. With such a constant and exhausting whirlwind of chaos, sometimes it's a wonder that moments of bliss still exist. But life doesn’t have to be this way. If there is only one life to live, you might as well take the hand you are dealt and do something with it. Right? Introducing Make Life Your B****. This adult coloring book is designed to help you color away your stress, take control of your life, and do a little bit of a**-kicking! From the Creator of H*mping Animals Coloring Book and the Rage Page Journal! John T is the author and creator of an assortment of swear word adult coloring books, puzzle books, and journals. These books are designed and illustrated to help you escape everyday stress and relax. Read more