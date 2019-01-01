Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
The Beach People
Majorelle Round Beach Towel
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Packing List For Your Next Beach Trip
by
Audrey Noble
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Handkerchief Beach Towel
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Beach Towel
$10.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Kenzo
Tiger Navy Beach Towel
$123.00
from
Amara
BUY
DETAILS
Tide & Pool
Slim
$90.00
from
Tide & Pool
BUY
More from The Beach People
DETAILS
The Beach People
Marjorelle Towel
$99.00
from
The Beach People
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Ralph Lauren
624 Sateen Sheets
$145.00
$99.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-waterproof Mattress Protector
$109.00
$26.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Boob Bath Mat
$60.00
from
ban.do
BUY
DETAILS
Uchino
Large Bath Slippers In White
$24.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted