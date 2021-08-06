Marshall

Major Iii Bluetooth Wireless On-ear Headphones

$145.00

Bluetooth aptX gives you exceptional audio quality and the freedom and convenience to move with 30 feet of wireless listening range. 30+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge Iconic sound with 40 mm dynamic drivers that are custom tuned for enhanced bass response, smooth midst and crystal clear highs that draw on over 50 years of sound heritage. With the multi-directional control knob you can play, pause, shuffle and adjust the volume of your device, as well as power your headphone on or off. Easy to use phone functionality makes the major III Bluetooth the perfect everyday companion. Wirelessly answer, reject or end a call with the control knob Collapsible design