VUSH

Majesty 2

Majesty 2 is an incredible wand vibrator that’s about to shake up the way you play. Wands work their magic for all bodies, making Majesty 2 the perfect vibe for both solos or duets in the bedroom. With 5 varying levels and 10 different patterns designed for maximum pleasure, whether this is your first toy or an exciting addition to your collection, there’s a perfect vibe for everyone. Let’s make some magic! Majesty 2 has been best designed for external use, specifically designed to stimulate the clitoris and increase those good vibes. But there's no rules in the self love game! All VUSH toys are medical grade silicone, so they're totally safe to use internally if that's what you're vibing! WHAT IS IT: With 5 varying levels and 10 different patterns designed for maximum pleasure - whether this is your first toy or an anticipated addition to your collection, there’s a perfect vibe for everyone. Let’s make some magic! WHAT'S IN THE BOX? - 1 x Majesty Wand Vibrator - 1 x USB Charging Cable - 1 x User Manual - 1 x Discreet Vush Packaging Box - Product Weight: 198g - Waterproof: IPX7 - Battery Type: Polymer Lithium Battery - Battery Capacity: 900mAh - Charge Time: 120 minutes - Use time: 120 minutes - Noise: Less than 50db - Power Input: 5V - Working Current: 450mAh - Frequency: 10 patterns + 5 levels - Motor Speed: 8000rpm - Motor Model: #130 Magnetic Charging Low-Battery Warning