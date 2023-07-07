Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
$278.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce Vita
Avery Platform Sandal
BUY
$79.99
$140.00
DSW
Schutz
Gaylah Platform Heels
BUY
$103.60
$148.00
Amazon
Aldo
Bidish Block Heels Platform Sandals
BUY
£84.00
£120.00
Aldo
Hush
Hayne Leather Platform Sandals
BUY
£115.00
Hush
More from Reformation
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Margot Linen Skirt
BUY
$98.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tasha Tank
BUY
$38.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tasha Tank
BUY
$38.00
Reformation
More from Heels
Dolce Vita
Avery Platform Sandal
BUY
$79.99
$140.00
DSW
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Mango
Sandals With Feather Decoration
BUY
$69.99
$139.00
Mango
Simmi London
Plume Embellished Bow Slingback Heels
BUY
$61.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted