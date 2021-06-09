Madewell

Maillot One-piece Swimsuit In Speckled Tiger

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Our Madewell Second Wave swim collection has a built-in feel-good factor—the fabric was made using recycled material. Coming in an '80s-esque animal print, this sleek one-piece has a low neckline with built-in shelf bra and is cut high for a legs-for-days effect. With sizes running from XXS to XXL, it's an "everyone needs it" kinda deal. Regular fit. UPF 50 sun protection. Made from 80% pre-consumer recycled nylon/20% elastane. Do Well: This fabric is recycled from pre-consumer nylon waste like fishing nets, fabric scraps or carpet. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Madewell.com only. MD397