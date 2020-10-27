Stila

Magnum Xxx™ Mascara

$23.00 $16.10

Buy Now Review It

At Stila

Mega-volume! This mega-volume-building mascara is the optimized combination of formula and brush. Surprisingly lightweight, the creamy, non-clumping formula contains Curl Flex, a unique styling resin with exceptional curl retention and lash hold. It leaves lashes shiny and thick, full-bodied, yet flexible. It also contains 1% Diamond Powder for dramatic black color intensity and lash conditioning. The fibers of the super-size, blossom-shaped brush are carved in a statuesque, curved silhouette that channels just the right amount of formula for a lush, rich coat every time you apply. Benefits: Curl Flex technology and Diamond Powder provide exceptional volume, thickness, curl retention and shine The unique, blossom-shaped, curved brush makes each lash spring to attention Ophthalmologist tested and suitable for contact lens wearers Begin at the base of your lashes and sweep the wand outward and upward to separate lashes and build curl, length and volume Clinically tested. Suitable for wearers of contact lenses Scientifically Proven*: 91% noticed an instant increase in volume and length. 94% felt lashes looked lifted. 91% felt eyes looked more awake. * Based on self-assessments of 30 women after one application. Size: .40 fl. oz.