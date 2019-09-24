Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Tatcha

Magnolia Bloom Lip Trio

$85.00
At Tatcha
A limited-edition trio inspired by the Japanese Magnolia, featuring a universally flattering rose hue. This playful, elegant shade is buildable enough to suit any season or occasion. Complete with a cosmetic bag.
Featured in 1 story
Give Mom What She Wants With A Beauty Gift Set
by Thatiana Diaz